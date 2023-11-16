André 3000 had to ask Beyoncé’s permission to use her name in new song title

André 3000 has revealed he had to ask Beyoncé’s permission to use her name on a forthcoming song title.

The Outkast rapper recently unveiled his first solo album in 17 years, which will reportedly consist of an 87-minute long album of experimental flute music. ‘New Blue Sun’ is set to drop tomorrow (November 17).

The album also features a number of rather unusual and long song titles. These include ‘I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time’ as well as the more poetic-sounding ‘Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens’.

However, André 3000 revealed he had to go to some lengths for one of his titles: ‘Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé’. In an interview with NPR, the rapper revealed he had to ask the legendary singer for her permission to use her name.

“So No. 5 is called ‘Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé.’ That was more when I was a youngster – Souls of Mischief was one of my favorite groups and ’93 ’til Infinity,’ everybody remembers that song,” he began.

“So it was kind of like a fun nod and you know, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, he always say, ‘To infinity and beyond!’ You know? So, it was kind of like, ‘Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé. So it was kind of just this fun thing.”

André 3000 then said he was being “silly” with the song title, before thanking Beyoncé: “And thank you, Beyoncé, for letting me use the name! I actually had to clear it. I had to call. And thanks Jay! I text him, I was like, ‘Hey man, can you ask Beyoncé? I know I got this clearance thing coming through for this song.’ And I explained to him how I used it. And I’m just happy they let me use it so thank y’all. I really appreciate that.”

The rapper’s new album has been highly anticipated, with Questlove calling the album “good medicine”.

“I knew this 3000 jawn was a left turn but I didn’t know it’s the RIGHT left turn,” he wrote on social media. “All you newbie meditators/microdosers/’time-out-for-me—before-I-hurt-someone’ people who are trying to do better — THIS is good medicine music for you.”

In other news, Beyoncé is reportedly in talks for the next Las Vegas Sphere residency. Executive chairman of MSG Networks James Dolan said: “We’re having conversations with artists across a wide variety of genres, including discussing runs of varying lengths.

“We expect to host two additional residencies in the [first half of 2024] and look forward to sharing more detail.”