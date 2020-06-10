GAMING  

André 3000 sells shirts to benefit Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism"

By Charlotte Krol
Andre 3000 performs at the 2016 One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. CREDIT: WireImage

André 3000 is selling a new line of shirts to benefit the Movement For Black Lives, an organisation dedicated to fighting racial injustice.

The OutKast rapper has shared 13 different T-shirts with slogans including “across cultures, darker people suffer most. why?”, “breathe”, “can one rest in peace & violence?”, “obviously oblivious” and more. Proceeds from the shirt sales will be given to Movement For Black Lives for three days.

In a post on his website André wrote: “Something very important is happening all over the world and it is happening to all of us. How does it make you feel?

“For 3 days, a selection of shirts inspired by a collection of my jumpsuits will be sold and 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Movement for Black Lives to aid in their fight to end police brutality & racial injustice against Black people. This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism. It takes all of us. BLACK LIVES MATTER … at a minimum.
Order yours and see all the designs at andre3000.com.”

The artist’s initiative comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who was killed in police custody on May 25. Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Global protests calling for his justice and a renewed push for racial equality have since followed. Many high-profile musicians including Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Jay-Z have lent their voices of support to the movement.

Here’s how you can support Black Lives Matter and anti-racist organisations if you can’t protest

