André 3000 on fan pressure: “People nitpick my music with a fine-tooth comb”

André 3000 has acknowledged the pressure he feels from his fans and music critics to write solo music, reasoning that it’s “not a great place to create from”.

The OutKast musician has recently collaborated with the likes of James Blake and Anderson .Paak, but his solo output has been minimal in recent years.

Speaking to acclaimed producer Rick Rubin for an episode of his Broken Record podcast, André plainly admitted that he hasn’t “been making much music” recently.

“My focus is not there, my confidence is not there,” he said. “I tinker. I tinker a lot. Like I would just go to my piano and just sit my iPhone down and record what I’m doing. Move my fingers around and whatever happens.

“I haven’t been motivated to make a serious project. I’d like to, but it’s just not coming. In my own self, I’m trying to figure out, where do I sit?”

André also spoke about the pressure he feels from his fans and music critics to create, commenting on the fervent reception and dissection that his solo music and guest features are usually greeted with.

“Any little thing I put out, it’s instantly attacked, not in a good or bad way,” he said. “People nitpick it with a fine-tooth comb. ‘Oh, he said that word!’

“And that’s not a great place to create from and it makes you draw back. Maybe I don’t have the confidence that I want, or the space to experiment like I used too.”

Back in September, rumours of a possible André 3000 and Dr Dre collaboration began circulating online following claims made by LA artist Thurz.