Andrew Lloyd Webber praises My Chemical Romances’ “iconic” ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has praised My Chemical Romance‘s “iconic” ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ on TikTok – check out the clip below.

The 72-year old composer shared the video in response to a 2017 tweet, reading: “Still fuming that [2006 album] ‘The Black Parade’ hasn’t been made into some incredible goth musical.”

In his clip, Webber played the intro to 1986’s ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ from his hit musical of the same name. “Musical theatre fans everywhere – what do you think of when you hear this?” he asked his followers.

He then played the single G-note from the start of MCR’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ single. “And for everybody else – what do you think of when you hear this?”

It's one thing to create an iconic set of chords, it's another to make one note iconic? @mcrofficial https://t.co/xWcuI529dA pic.twitter.com/SGbkrFoZ2R — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) October 29, 2020

Captioning the video, Webber wrote: “It’s one thing to create an iconic set of chords, it’s another to make one note iconic?” He then tagged My Chemical Romance’s official Twitter account.

This comes after Webber recently shared an unlikely take on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ on TikTok, rendering the joint single ‘Phantom of the WAPera’.

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance are set to release their last three studio albums in a series of special colour vinyl. New editions of ‘Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge’ (2004), ‘The Black Parade’ (2006) and ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ (2010) will be coming available at Urban Outfitters.

They were set to embark on a reunion tour in 2020, but all of their dates have been pushed back to 2021 as a direct result of coronavirus.