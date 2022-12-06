Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness announces solo Australian tour

American singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon will bring his solo project, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, back to Australia for an east coast tour in February 2023.

The tour was teased over the weekend at Good Things festival, where promoter Destroy All Lines ran ads – mentioning that tour dates would be “coming soon” – between sets on the video screens. Those dates have now been confirmed for February, with McMahon performing in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. A full list of dates and venues is available below.

A pre-sale for the tour will be held on Thursday (December 8) from 9am local time, which can be signed up for here. A general sale will follow the next morning on Friday December 9, also at 9am local time.

Advertisement

McMahon was last in Australia with Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness circa 2018. The tour came prior to the release of his third solo album, ‘Upside Down Flowers’. As such, his 2023 tour will come ahead of the release of his as-yet-untitled fourth album – several singles from which he has already released, including ‘Stars’, ‘Skywriting’ and ‘VHS’.

The solo tour will also see McMahon perform songs from his two previous bands, Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin. The former were recently announced on the line-up for the 2023 iteration of When We Were Young, alongside Green Day, Blink-182 and The Offspring. The latter have not performed live since 2016; however, McMahon still plays several of the band’s songs in his sets, such as ‘Bruised’, ‘The Mixed Tape’ and ‘Dark Blue’.

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness’ Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 8 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Thursday 9 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Friday 10 – Sydney, Factory Theatre