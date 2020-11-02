Andy Bull releases first new single in six years ‘It’s All Connected’

Sydney-based artist Andy Bull has broken a six-year hiatus from music today (November 3) with the release of his new single ‘It’s All Connected’.

Making use of a four-track cassette recorder, Bull’s new song delivers the same synth-driven pop he earned such recognition for but with a more finely tuned feel.

‘It’s All Connected’ arrives alongside an accompanying lyric video, which was “made to be seen on your phone or tablet.”

Watch it below:

Speaking of the new track in a press statement, Bull explained the source of its inspiration and the message he hopes it’ll send: “This song is about trying to take responsibility for yourself by seeing how you are connected to the world, and reconciling with the past in order to make sure that it doesn’t dictate the future.”

“It’s about the difficult but hopeful possibility of positive change, which can only occur when we lay down our histories at the feet of love. This song is dedicated to anybody who is trying to change… same here.”

He also provided some background for the lyric video’s visuals, which he designed and animated himself.

“It’s made to be seen on your phone, since that’s where we all are,” he said.

“It’s full of little easter eggs and details that I hope you find. It’s meant to look how I think the music sounds.”

Bull has been silent on the music front since the release of his 2014 album ‘Sea Of Approval’, which was nominated for two gongs at the 2014 ARIA Awards – Breakthrough Artist Release and Best Pop Release.

The album featured popular singles ‘Baby I Am Nobody Now’, ‘Keep On Running’ and ‘Talk Too Much’, all of which made it into triple j’s Hottest 100 in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Bull has four shows coming up at Sydney’s Mary’s Underground, performing a late and an early session on November 29 and December 6. Tickets are available here.