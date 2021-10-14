Andy Golledge announces debut album, shares new single ‘Rescue Me’

Sydney alt-country rocker Andy Golledge has announced that his debut album, ‘Strength of a Queen’, is set for release in March of 2022.

To coincide with the news, Golledge has released ‘Rescue Me’, a characteristically freewheeling and electrified cut. It arrives alongside a performance video that captures all the gloriously rambunctious energy of the singer and his backing band’s live shows.

Watch the video for ‘Rescue Me’ below:

“There is no greater high than hearing the audience chant this back at us when we play it live,” Golledge explained in an accompanying statement. “The energy and emotion this song seems to evoke in people is what music is all about!”

Set to arrive on March 4 via I Oh You, ‘Strength of a Queen’ is the culmination of a decade and a half spent gigging around Sydney. Golledge describes the forthcoming record as “the road trip of my life so far”.

In addition to ‘Rescue Me’, the album will also feature recent singles ‘New Stamp’ and ‘Baby Mumma’, along with last year’s ‘Ghost of Love’ and songs that have been frequent live staples for years, like ‘Dreamin’ of a Highway’, ‘Ain’t Nobody’ and ‘Heavy Hand’.

Golledge released an EP titled ‘Namoi’ back in February of last year, featuring the single ‘Every Time I See Your Picture on My Telephone’.

The tracklist for Andy Golledge’s ‘Strength of a Queen’ is:

1. ‘Ghost of Love’

2. ‘Strength of a Queen’

3. ‘New Stamp’

4. ‘Rescue Me’

5. ‘Love Like This’

6. ‘Heavy Hand’

7. ‘Carry On’

8. ‘Ain’t Nobody’

9. ‘Dreamin’ of a Highway

10. ‘Babe I Think You Think Too Much’

11. ‘Baby Mumma’