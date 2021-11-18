Andy Golledge announces first full Australian tour for 2022

Sydney alt-country rocker Andy Golledge has announced his first-ever national tour of Australia, hitting the road in March to launch his forthcoming debut album, ‘Strength Of A Queen’.

The album itself will land on March 4 via I OH YOU, marking the culmination of a decade and a half spent gigging around Sydney. Just a week after its release, Golledge will embark on a ten-date run playing to a mix of capital cities and regional hotspots.

The tour will begin in Brisbane on Thursday March 10, before Golledge heads down to the Victorian city of Eltham the next day. He’ll then detour off to Tamworth, then Hobart (for the festival Out Here In The Field), before he heads back to Victoria for shows in Melbourne, Euroa and Bambra.

He’ll wrap things up with a trio of dates in his native NSW, hitting stages in Newcastle, Wollongong and Sydney at the start of April. Tickets for the full run are available from Golledge’s website.

Pointing to his unpredictable style of performance, Golledge said in a press release: “Live music is most entertaining when you think, ‘Shit, I don’t know what’s going to happen.’ It could be beautiful, or it could derail and be a train wreck.”

Upon its announcement, Golledge described ‘Strength Of A Queen’ as “the road trip of my life so far”. He’s released four singles from the album thus far: ‘Ghost Of Love’, ’Rescue Me’, ‘New Stamp’ and ‘Baby Mumma’. The record is rounded out with songs that have been frequent live staples for years, like ‘Dreamin’ Of A Highway’, ‘Ain’t Nobody’ and ‘Heavy Hand’.

Andy Golledge’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 10 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 11 – Eltham, Eltham Hotel

Saturday 12 – Tamworth, Tamworth Hotel

Saturday 19 – Hobart, Out Here In The Field Festival

Thursday 24 – Melbourne, The Gasometer

Friday 25 – Euroa, Northern Republic

Sunday 27 – Bambra, Meadow Festival

APRIL

Friday 1 – Newcastle, Stag & Hunter

Friday 8 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Saturday 9 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel