Andy Golledge announces ‘Ghost Of Love’ tour across NSW

Andy Golledge has today (October 19) announced a new tour by the name of ‘Ghost Of Love’.

The state-wide venture will see Golledge and his band tour their unique blend of country, folk pop and 70s Springsteen-tinged rock across New South Wales, hitting seven dates in total.

He will kick things off on October 31, appearing at Marrickville’s Inner West Halloween Fest, before continuing on to Byron Bay, Paddington and Narrabeen.

Golledge’s hometown of Tamworth will receive two special performances: one solo gig on Friday November 6, and the following supporting Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley on Sunday November 28.

The ‘Ghost Of Love’ tour comes off the back of Andy Golledge’s four sold out shows last month (September) at Sydney institution, The Lansdowne. Back in August, the band supported DMA’S on their run of intimate shows at The Factory Theatre.

Andy Golledge released his debut EP ‘Namoi’ earlier this year, featuring singles ‘Run To The River’ and ‘Every Time I See Your Picture On My Telephone’.

Andy Golledge’s ‘Ghost Of Love’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

31 – The Factory, Marrickville

NOVEMBER

6 – Eltham Hotel, Byron Bay

7 – Tamworth Hotel, Tamworth

12 – Marrickville Bowling Club, Marrickville

19 – Paddington RSL, Paddington

22 – Narrabeen RSL, Narrabeen

28 – Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth