Andy Golledge shares a message of positivity on new single ‘Love Like This’

Andy Golledge has shared a twangy new single titled ‘Love Like This’, described by the Sydney country-rocker as “a simple love story about finding someone who makes all your usual hang ups – growing old, money woes, health anxiety – feel just that little bit lighter”.

READ MORE: Here are 15 Australian artists releasing new music in 2022

Golledge noted in a press release today (January 19) that ‘Love Like This’ was initially written as “a much more subdued ditty”, but with the backing of his live band, it grew into a much jauntier, more upbeat tune.

“When I brought it to rehearsal,” he continued, “the band lit a real fire under it, so it ended up erupting into a much more forward moving tempo for our sound. Which is great, cause ultimately, it’s a message of love and positivity, something everyone needs right now, so I’m super excited to get it out there.”

Advertisement

Have a listen to ‘Love Like This’ below:

‘Love Like This’ comes as the fifth single shared from Golledge’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Strength Of A Queen’, joining ‘Ghost Of Love’, ’Rescue Me’, ‘New Stamp’ and ‘Baby Mumma’. The full album is set to be released on March 4 via I OH YOU.

It marks the culmination of more than 15 years spent gigging around Sydney, and has been described by Golledge as “the road trip of my life so far”. As such, the record is rounded out with songs that have been frequent live staples for years, like ‘Dreamin’ Of A Highway’, ‘Ain’t Nobody’ and ‘Heavy Hand’.

Just a week after ‘Strength Of A Queen’ is released, Golledge will embark on his first-ever national tour of Australia. In addition to capital city gigs in Brisbane, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney, the singer-songwriter (flanked by his full live band) will take to stages in Eltham, Tamworth, Euroa, Bambra, Newcastle and Wollongong. Tickets for the run are available from Golledge’s website.

Advertisement

Golledge also has a handful of festival dates on the horizon, including this year’s Euroa Music Festival and the dual music and motorbike festival Chopped.

NME recently named ‘Strength Of A Queen’ as one of the most anticipated local releases of 2022, writing that the album “plays out like a greatest hits setlist of a storied catalogue we’ll never hear, [melding] hints of groove-laden classic rock and sun-kissed indie with lashings of raw, barn-stomping Australiana”.