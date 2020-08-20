Andy Golledge shares music video for ‘Every Time I See Your Picture On My Telephone’

Andy Golledge has shared the music video for his song ‘Every Time I See Your Picture On My Telephone’.

The clip follows a couple and their dog in a Ford Falcon driving along the Tanami Road in Central Australia, with a gruesome twist at the end. Watch it below:

The music video was directed by Dylan River, the writer and director of the SBS series Robbie Hood, which Golledge wrote the soundtrack for. He also starred in the show as Robbie’s alcoholic father.

“Working on Robbie Hood with Dylan River helped me discover another avenue of creative expression,” Golledge explained.

“Since then Dylan and I have become close friends and are constantly sharing ideas creatively… I gave him complete creative control over the narrative and I think what he has come up with is really fantastic and adds a totally new dimension to my song.”

Of his inspiration for the clip, River said, “In this current period of my life, I’m yearning for long distant highways and a drive that clears the mind.”

The track is lifted from Golledge’s debut EP ‘Namoi’, which was released in February via I Oh You. The EP also includes previously released singles ‘Run To The River’, ‘When Your Mind’s Away’ and ‘1170’.

Golledge will be performing four rescheduled EP launch shows at The Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney next month. He’ll be playing an early and a late show on September 4 and September 25. You can find tickets here.