Andy Golledge’s show in Eltham tomorrow night is now a flood relief fundraiser 

Andy Golledge has announced that his show at the Eltham Hotel tomorrow night (March 11) has been reconfigured into a benefit concert, raising funds to aide those affected by extreme flooding in northern NSW.

The sold-out show – now dubbed the ‘Big Flood Fun-Raiser’ – will see Golledge top a bill rounded out by Babe Rainbow, North Coast indie-rockers Family Jordan, and Queensland singer-songwriters Karl S. Williams and JB Paterson. Along with his backing band, Golledge will be joined onstage by a handful of as-yet-undisclosed guests.

It comes as the latest in a growing number of shows put together to raise funds for flood-affected areas. Tomorrow night in Brisbane, for example, Regurgitator, Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson and The Fauves will lead a 10-act benefit show to assist the north-eastern NSW town of Lismore. This Saturday (March 12) in Melbourne, Camp Cope frontwoman Georgia Maq will lead a gig aiming to help those in other flood-damaged areas of NSW.

Tomorrow’s show will be the second on Golledge’s national ‘Strength Of A Queen’ tour, with the run kicking off in Brisbane tonight (March 10). It comes in support of his titular debut album, which landed on March 4 via I OH YOU and was flanked by singles like ‘Rescue Me’, ‘Love Like This’, ‘New Stamp’ and ‘Baby Mumma’.

Golledge also has a handful of festival dates on the horizon, including this year’s Euroa Music Festival and the dual music and motorbike festival Chopped.

NME recently named ‘Strength Of A Queen’ as one of the most anticipated local releases of 2022, writing that the album “plays out like a greatest hits setlist of a storied catalogue we’ll never hear, [melding] hints of groove-laden classic rock and sun-kissed indie with lashings of raw, barn-stomping Australiana”.

Following the initial deluge in Queensland at the end of February, a fundraiser was launched for producer Dan Field, whose Brisbane studio space with others (including rapper Nerve) was flooded by “[five feet] of deluge and sewage water” with only a “fraction” of the space’s contents able to be recovered. You can contribute to that here.

Another fundraiser was also set up for producer Jono Ma, a member of psychedelic trio Jagwar Ma. His house and home studio in Byron Bay was flooded, with a GoFundMe launched by producer Chris Emerson (What So Not) and Lucy Washington. Contribute to that here.