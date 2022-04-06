Andy Shauf announces debut Australian tour

Toronto singer-songwriter Andy Shauf will tour Australia for the first time in June, playing three shows in support of latest album ‘Wilds’.

The run will kick off on June 6 with a previously-announced show at Max Watt’s in Melbourne as part of this year’s RISING Festival.

Shauf will play Sydney’s Factory Theatre on June 8 before wrapping up the tour the following night with a show at Summertown Studio in Adelaide. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (April 7) at 9AM.

Shauf surprise-released ‘Wilds’ in September of last year, a companion to 2020’s ‘The Neon Skyline’, a concept album that centred around the patrons at a bar over one evening. That album followed 2016’s similarly conceptual ‘The Party’, which consisted of vignettes taking place throughout the course of a house party.

‘Wilds’ consists of songs that follow the lives of the characters featured on ‘The Neon Skyline’, along with others that focus on one character’s ex-girlfriend, Judy. The songs were written around the same time as ‘The Neon Skyline’, and are presented in rawer, more minimalistic settings than the lush arrangements on Shauf’s previous work.

Elsewhere on this year’s RISING Festival line-up are the likes of Sampa the Great, Moses Sumney, Tkay Maidza, Lucy Dacus and more – see the full program here.