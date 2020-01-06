Part two of Angel Olsen’s ‘All Mirrors’ is coming later this year

Angel Olsen has confirmed that the second part of her double LP ‘All Mirrors’ will be released later this year.

The US musician released the first part of the record (which featured the accompaniment of a 12-piece orchestra) back in October, following on from her acclaimed 2016 album ‘My Woman’.

Speaking to Spanish publication Binaural, Olsen estimated that part two of ‘All Mirrors’ — which is said to be more “intimate” and acoustic in tone — “will probably come out in the autumn.”

“And I hope to do another solo tour because it gives me the opportunity to compose and reflect on some things,” Olsen also told the outlet. “The same songs of ‘All Mirrors’ will obviously be presented on the LP. I like to see it and understand it as the polarised version of what you have already heard.”

Speaking previously about the meaning behind the first part of ‘All Mirrors’, Olsen said: “In every way — from the making of it, to the words, to how I feel moving forward — this record is about owning up to your darkest side, finding the capacity for new love and trusting change even when you feel like a stranger.”

Olsen will play in the UK next month as part of a European tour which kicks off in just under three weeks’ time — you can see her upcoming tour dates below.

January

23 – Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

24 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala BUT

26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

28 – Geneva, CH @ Festival Antigel

29 – Munich, DE @ Kammerspiele

30 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

February

1 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

3 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

4 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

5 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

7 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

8 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

10 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom