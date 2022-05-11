Angel Olsen announces film to accompany new album ‘Big Time’

Angel Olsen has shared a trailer for Big Time, a film that will accompany her forthcoming sixth album of the same name.

The film is set to premiere at London cinema Screen On The Green on Tuesday May 17, before screening across two nights in Los Angeles – at the Grammy Museum on Wednesday June 1, and at Brain Dead Studios on Thursday June 2. Also on June 2, Big Time will be streamed via the Twitch channel of Amazon Music.

The trailer, released today (May 10), depicts Olsen walking along a forest trail and speaking to an older woman, before it cuts to a man walking down a hallway and a car driving an otherwise-empty road. As well as starring in the film, Olsen also serves as Big Time‘s co-director alongside filmmaker Kimberly Stuckwisch.

Watch the trailer for Big Time below:

In a press statement, Olsen explained that Big Time was inspired by a series of vivid dreams she had following the death of her mother.

“When I approached Kimberly Stuckwisch about making these videos, I thought it would be cool to include the storyline of one of the dreams I’d had,” Olsen said, “and really use it as a way to tell the story of the songs.

“[Stuckwisch] added dialogue and events, some that are based in reality and others that haven’t happened, to create a story arc around my dream.”

Olsen went on to describe the experience of creating the film with Stuckwisch as “a really emotional and raw process”.

“Though most of it is scripted, it is probably the most intimate work I have ever made and shared with the public,” she said.

Olsen initially announced ‘Big Time’ back in March, the follow-up to her 2020 album ‘Whole New Mess’. Its title track was shared the following month, with the videos for both it and lead single ‘All The Good Times’ directed by Stuckwish.

Since the release of ‘Whole New Mess’, Olsen has released an EP of ’80s covers entitled ‘Aisles’, and a collaborative single with Sharon Van Etten, ‘Like I Used To’. Olsen has since confirmed that more collaborations with Van Etten are imminent.

‘Big Time’ is set for release on June 3.