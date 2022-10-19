Angel Olsen announces headline shows as part of 2023 Australian tour

After being announced on the line-ups for two festivals – Mona Foma in Tasmania and Golden Plains in Victoria – Angel Olsen has now announced a pair of Australian headline shows for next year.

In addition to her festival appearances, Olsen will perform at Melbourne Recital Hall on March 1, making her debut in the venue. Then, on March 6, she’ll return to the Sydney Opera House. It will mark the singer’s first performance in the venue’s Concert Hall, after previously performing in the Opera House’s Studio space in 2016.

Earlier today, Olsen shared a poster for her Australian tour dates that shows multiple blacked-out entries, promising “more dates to be announced soon”. For now, tickets to Olsen’s Melbourne and Sydney shows will go on sale next Monday (October 24) at 1pm.

As Olsen alluded to her in her Instagram post (“This feels long overdue”), it’s been some time since the singer-songwriter’s last Australian visit. She last toured the country in 2018, playing shows in Brisbane, Byron Bay, Fremantle, Sydney and Melbourne.

Since then, Olsen has released three new albums, beginning with ‘All Mirrors’ in 2019. The following year, she released ‘Whole New Mess’, an album that was recorded prior to ‘All Mirrors’ but features many of the same songs in sparser, more intimate arrangements.

In June of this year, Olsen released her sixth studio album, ‘Big Time’. In a four-star review, NME said the record features “the kind of music that recalls the kind of artists who operate on universal levels” such as Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley or Emmylou Harris. “Olsen is a fitting successor; her Midwestern croon is so impeccably suited to this kind of music that it’s a wonder she ever sang any other way,” it concluded.

In addition to Olsen, next year’s Mona Foma line-up will also include the likes of feature the likes of Bon Iver, Bikini Kill, Peaches, Pavement and The Chills. Golden Plains’ bill, meanwhile, also includes Bikini Kill, Four Tet, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.