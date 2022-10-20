Angel Olsen, Billy Bragg, Sampa The Great and more announced for WOMADelaide 2023

A hearty roster of new artists have been added to the program for next year’s WOMADelaide festival, joining previously announced headliners Florence + The Machine and Bon Iver.

With its second line-up announcement, the bill for WOMADelaide 2023 now spans a total of 34 acts, with names coming from all around the globe. Representing the US will be Angel Olsen – who announced a headline tour of her own yesterday (October 19) – Madeleine Peyroux, and a joint set from Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn. Constantinople will visit from Canada, too, while Foco alAire will come via Mexico.

From the UK, we’ll see performances from The Proclaimers – who also announced their own run of shows yesterday – Billy Bragg, The Langan Band and Luke Jerram (performing his Gaia show), as well as a joint set from Justin Adams and Mauro Durante, and DJ sets from Nightmares On Wax and Jaguar. European imports, meanwhile, will include San Salvador (from France) and AURORA (Norway).

Elsewhere on the bill, we’ll be treated to sets from South Korea’s ADG7, Morocco’s Bab L’ Bluz, Cuba’s Cimafunk, Belize’s Garifuna Collective, Afghanistan’s Kefaya and Elaha Soroor, Niger’s Mdou Moctar, South Africa’s Nakhane, India’s Pandit Ronu Majumdar and Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh, Pakistan’s Rizwan Muazzam Qawwals, Taiwan’s Small Island Big Song, and Senegal’s Youssou N’Dour and Le Super Étoile de Dakar.

Also appearing will be Zambian-Australian trailblazer Sampa The Great, plus other local legends like Genesis Owusu, Kee’ahn, the Ripple Effect Band and the Bangarra Dance Theatre.

In a statement shared today (October 20), WOMADelaide director Ian Scobie said: “We’re incredibly excited to be able to present a full international program again with such a diverse array of artists from 26 countries many of whom are making their Australian debut at WOMADelaide next March.”

His sentiment was echoed by SA premier Peter Malinauskas, who added: “It is exciting to see the return of world-renowned international artists to WOMADelaide, highlighting South Australia’s events are back and bigger than ever. Events like WOMADelaide fill our hotels, pubs, restaurants and shops, driving expenditure to businesses and boosting local jobs.”

WOMADelaide 2023 will run across the long weekend of Friday March 10 through Monday 13, and will be held at its usual home of Adelaide’s Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla. Its website notes that over 60 acts will be featured on its full line-up, with more to be revealed next month.

Tickets for WOMADelaide are being sold in four stages, with the first release on sale now. See more details here.

This year’s WOMADelaide – its 30th edition – featured over 40 performing acts, including the likes of Paul Kelly, Baker Boy, Electric Fields, King Stingray, Haiku Hands, Springtime, Jerome Farah and The Cat Empire. The festival also featured a cameo-packed appearance from A.B. Original, whose set saw them bring out Courtney Barnett, Mo’Ju, Thelma Plum, Birdz and Fred Leone.

The line-up for WOMADelaide 2023 (as of October 2022) is:

ADG7

Angel Olsen

AURORA

Bab L’ Bluz

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Billy Bragg

Bon Iver

Cimafunk

Constantinople

Florence + The Machine

Foco alAire

Gaia by Luke Jerram

The Garifuna Collective

Genesis Owusu

Jaguar

Justin Adams and Mauro Durante

Kee’ahn

Kefaya and Elaha Soroor

The Langan Band

Madeleine Peyroux

Mdou Moctar

Nakhane

Nightmares On Wax

Pandit Ronu Majumdar and Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh

The Proclaimers

Ripple Effect Band

Rizwan Muazzam Qawwals

Sampa The Great

San Salvador

Small Island Big Song

Youssou N’Dour & Le Super Étoile de Dakar