Angel Olsen, Crumb, Mdou Moctar and more announced for 2023 Nine Lives festival

The full line-up for next year’s Nine Lives festival has been announced, with Angel Olsen topping the roster.

Billed just under her is a trio of international guests – US acts Crumb and Drugdealer, plus Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar – with the program rounded out by a slate of 10 Australian artists. These include local Brisbane acts like 1tbsp (a side-project of Maxwell Byrne, aka Golden Vessel), Baby Cool (the solo moniker of Nice Biscuit’s Grace Cuell), Felivand, Girl And Girl and Platonic Sex.

Also featured on the bill are the Melbourne-based outfits Bones And Jones, Folk Bitch Trio and NO ZU, plus the Sydney band Loose Fit and songwriter Mylee Grace.

Next year’s Nine Lives – a collaboration between Handsome Tours and local record store Jet Black Cat Music – will be held on Saturday March 4 at The Tivoli. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Thursday (December 8), with a pre-sale starting at the same time tomorrow (December 7). Info on that can be found here, with tickets themselves available here.

Nine Lives debuted in 2020, with headliners including Aldous Harding, Angie McMahon and Julia Jacklin. It returned this March – after a 2021 edition was postponed thrice – with the bill topped by Stella Donnelly, #1 Dads and King Stingray.

This year’s line-up coincides with its headliners’ own tours. For starters, Angel Olsen will play headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney, alongside other festival sets at Mona Foma (in Perth), WOMADelaide (Adelaide) and Golden Plains (Meredith).

She’ll be joined at the latter two by Mdou Moctar, who’s also set to play next year’s Brunswick Music Festival alongside Crumb. Moctar will also perform at next year’s Perth Festival, and deliver his own shows in Castlemaine and Sydney.

