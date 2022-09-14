Angel Olsen recruits Sturgill Simpson for new version of ‘Big Time’

Angel Olsen has recruited Sturgill Simpson for a new version of her recent single ‘Big Time’ – check it out below.

‘Big Time’ appears on Olsen’s new album of the same name, which was released back in June.

“It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head.” Olsen said of the new version in a statement.

“I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.”

Listen to Olsen and Simpson’s ‘Big Time’ collaboration below.

After the release of her ‘Big Time’ album, Olsen has spent the summer touring the United States with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker as part of ‘The Wild Hearts Tour’.

Last month, the tour wrapped up with two shows in New York’s Central Park and saw Baker join Olsen and Van Etten to perform the latter pair’s joint single ‘Like I Used To’.

Olsen and Van Etten had performed the song together across the entirety of the North American tour – a triple-headliner stint that spanned 20 shows over the past month – appearing in the encore during either of their individual sets. They played it with Baker as part of Van Etten’s set in the park – it was the first to see Baker join in.

Olsen will head out on a UK and Ireland tour in support of ‘Big Time’ in October. You can see her upcoming tour dates below, and find remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – The Forum, Bath

20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

21 – Albert Hall, Manchester

24 – Vicar Street, Dublin

Reviewing ‘Big Time’ upon its release, NME wrote: “Just as on her recent EP of ’80s cover songs, ‘Aisles’, Olsen approached the decade’s tropes with care, and at no point does ‘Big Time’ descend into parody. Though it uses them in the same way those aforementioned greats did, to access the deep and real emotion at a song’s core and open it up to her listener as something irresistible.”