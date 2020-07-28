Angel Olsen has shared a new single called ‘Whole New Mess’ which will appear on her forthcoming fifth album of the same name – listen below.
The North Carolina singer-songwriter, whose last album ‘All Mirrors’ arrived last year, signalled her return on Friday (July 24) by posting a brief snippet of new music.
Arriving on August 28 via Jagjaguwar, the 11-track ‘Whole New Mess’ record will contain nine songs familiar to fans of ‘All Mirrors’, presented in their “skeletal form” and with altered titles.
Rather than being a demo version of Olsen’s previous full-length, the upcoming project has been described as “its own record with its own immovable mood”, and will mark the artist’s first solo effort since her 2012 debut, ‘Half Way Home’.
“I had gone through this breakup, but it was so much bigger than that – I’d lost friendships, too. When you get out of a relationship, you have to examine who you are or were in all the relationships,” Olsen explained.
“I wanted to record when I was still processing these feelings. These are the personal takes, encapsulated in a moment.”
The accompanying video to ‘Whole New Mess’ was directed by Ashley Connor, who has worked with Olsen on a number of occasions, helming the visuals for ‘Lark’, ‘All Mirrors’, ‘Shut Up’, ‘Intern’, ‘Tiniest Seed’ and ‘Hi Five’. She’s also provided videos for the likes of Sleater-Kinney, Beach House and MGMT.
See the full ‘Whole New Mess’ tracklist below.
1.Whole New Mess
2. Too Easy (Bigger Than Us)
3. (New Love) Cassette
4. (We Are All Mirrors)
5. (Summer Song)
6. Waving, Smiling
7. Tonight (Without You)
8. Lark Song
9. Impasse (Workin’ For The Name) 10. Chance (Forever Love)
11. What It Is (What It Is)
This evening, Angel Olsen will take to the stage to perform ‘Whole New Mess’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
In a five-star review of ‘All Mirrors’, NME wrote: “Ultimately this record – her best yet – is about finding a different kind of love: the quiet self-examination after the dust of a break-up finally settles. Heartbreak comes and goes, and other people will always let you down.”