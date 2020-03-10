Angel Olsen unveils 2020 Australian tour dates

Angel Olsen has announced she’ll be returning to Australia in May with a full band in tow.

The singer-songwriter will be touring in support of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album ‘All Mirrors’, which arrived in October 2019. This will mark her first full band tour Down Under since 2017. Olsen will kick things off in Brisbane before wrapping it up in Adelaide. A Sydney show will be announced at a later date.

Check out the tour poster below for more details.

According to a press release, Olsen will perform alongside a six-piece band, which will also include strings. Many of her songs from her catalogue will be reworked to incorporate string arrangements during the shows.

In January, Olsen confirmed that the second part of ‘All Mirrors’ will be released later this year. The singer-songwriter estimated that part two of the LP — which is said to be more “intimate” and acoustic in tone — “will probably come out in the autumn.”

Pre-sale tickets for Olsen’s Australian tour go on sale on tomorrow (March 11) at 10am, and general tickets will be released on Thursday (March 12) 10am (all times in AEDT). Tickets will be available here.

Angel Olsen’s 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Brisbane, The Tivoli (May 28)

Melbourne, Forum (June 2)

Castlemaine, Theatre Royal (5)

Perth, The Rechabite (6 & 7)

Adelaide, The Gov (9)