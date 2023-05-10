Hear a preview of ‘Angel Pt.1′ by BTS’ Jimin, JVKE and more

BTS‘ Jimin, JVKE, Muni Long, Kodak Black and NLE Choppa are set to collaborate on a new song called ‘Angel Pt. 1’ for the upcoming film Fast X.

The newly released “Trailer Version” of ‘Angel Pt. 1’ previews the upcoming song, and features vocals by Jimin, JVKE and Kodak Black. On it, Jimin and JVKE croon over a piano melody: “Angel, don’t fly so close to me / I’ll pull you down eventually / You don’t wanna lose those wings / People like me break beautiful things.”

Following what appears to be the chorus, the preview then launches into a rap verse by Kodak Black: “I give it all up to ease your pain, yeah, I would do that all day / I step back from the game and keep you out of harm’s way / Would risk it all for the game, but it take more than one person / Two people, one ’til I feel the same way you hurtin’.”

Soon after the release of the “Trailer Version” of ‘Angel Pt. 1’, NLE Choppa dropped a music video trailer for the upcoming song. It features appearances from all five artists, as well as a preview of Muni Long’s version of the chorus.

‘Angel Pt 1’ is set to be released on May 18, a day before Fast X comes out in theatres. The song will also appear on the movie’s soundtrack, which was previously previewed by the singles ‘Let’s Ride’ by YG, Ty Dolla $ign and Lambo4oe, and ‘Won’t Back Down’ by NBA YoungBoy, Bailey Zimmerman and Dermot Kennedy.