Angie McMahon releases ‘Letting Go’, announces new album and tour

Naarm/Melbourne’s Angie McMahon has released a new single and video for ‘Letting Go’ from her new album ‘Light, Dark, Light Again’.

‘Letting Go’ is McMahon’s second single in as many months to come from the album, after releasing ‘Saturn Returning’ in June. The new track was originally written as a piano ballad before becoming a big-hearted rock song. Its themes include learning not to dwell on the past and to embrace the new knowledge that can come from making mistakes.

Advertisement

‘Light, Dark, Light Again’ is being billed as McMahon’s examination of the darker reaches of one’s interior world and how entering those places can ultimately lead to brighter, more hopeful stages of life. The album is due for release on October 27 via AWAL.

McMahon’s 2019 debut album, ‘Salt’, debuted at number five on the ARIA charts and went on to win Best Independent Rock Album at the AIR Awards. Following ‘Salt’, McMahon’s last recorded project was the 2020 EP ‘Piano Salt’, a piano-driven accompaniment to her acclaimed debut.

McMahon will also embark on the Make Mistakes Tour to play shows in Naarm/Melbourne, Eora/Sydney, Los Angeles, New York City and London this September. Tickets go on sale 12pm local time, Wednesday, July 19.

Angie McMahon’s Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday, September 27 – Eora/Sydney – Metro Theatre

Thursday, September 28 – Naarm/Melbourne – Northcote Theatre