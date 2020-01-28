Angie McMahon covers ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ for bushfire relief

Angie McMahon has released a cover of Bonnie Tyler’s classic ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ to raise funds for bushfire relief. Hear it below.

This cover song follows McMahon’s take on Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Silver Springs’, which she released last November.

“Our team are sending the proceeds for each play to the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities in Australia,” McMahon explained on social media, “the traditional owners of the land, the people who know how to care for the land, the people we should always be listening to.”

Stream the cover via Amazon Music below:

McMahon’s song ‘Pasta’, from her 2019 debut album ‘Salt’, came in at number 72 on triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown, which was unveiled Saturday (January 25). Billie Eilish topped the list with her hit ‘Bad Guy’, which won Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Monday.

Last week, Montreal songwriter Leif Vollebekk released a video for ‘Apalachee Plain’, a song from his latest album ‘New Ways’ featuring backing vocals from McMahon. He’ll play the inaugural Nine Lives Festival in Brisbane alongside McMahon in March.

Earlier this month, McMahon was announced as a headliner for Bambra festival Meadow 2020. She’ll play alongside Aussie acts Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Dyson Stringer Cloher, among others, plus international bands Frankie Cosmos and Sheer Mag.