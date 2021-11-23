Angie McMahon, Electric Fields and more to play Euroa Music Festival 2022

Angie McMahon, Electric Fields, Dallas Woods and more have all been announced to play next year’s Euroa Music Festival.

Taking place in the Victorian regional town of Euora, around two hours north of Melbourne, the festival will return to Memorial Oval by Sevens’ Creek for the second year running on March 26.

Other acts that are set to play the 2022 event include Approachable Members Of Your Local Community, Andy Golledge Band, Olympia, The Lazy Eyes and more.

While the main event will kick off on Saturday, the evening of March 25 will see a street party take place with entertainment provided by local acts and hospitality offered by regional vendors. Tickets for the event are set to go on sale on Thursday, November 25 via their official website.

The festival debuted in March of this year, making it one of the few live music events that were able to go ahead prior to much of the east coast being placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s lineup sported Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever as headliners, with other performances from Jaguar Jonze, Donny Benét, Budjerah and Mildlife just to name a few.

Euroa Music Festival’s 2022 lineup is:

Angie McMahon

Electric Fields

Andy Golledge Band

Approachable Members Of Your Local Community

Bad Pony

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird

Dallas Woods

Olympia

Romero

The Lazy Eyes

Vaudeville Smash