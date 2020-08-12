Angie McMahon, Mo’Ju and more named as recipients of Levi’s Music Relief Fund

Angie McMahon, Mo’Ju and three more artists have been awarded Levi’s Music Relief Fund, created by the brand in partnership with BIGSOUND in an effort to assist musicians who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside McMahon and Mo’Ju, L-FRESH The LION, Jesswar and Eliza & The Delusionals have also been awarded the grant.

The Music Relief Fund is a reworked version of the Levi’s Music Prize to help artists grow their careers domestically, as international touring is off the cards for the foreseeable future.

Each recipient will receive $4,500 cash to help them with their career, as well as access to two different workshops that aim to help the artist with self-development, digital marketing and more.

“I’m so grateful to have a prize that is just going to help me make and release music at this time,” McMahon said in a press statement.

“Obviously, we can’t be touring and we won’t be doing that again until it’s safe for people to be in shows. I’m in Melbourne, so I’m enjoying writing songs and being involved in art and music. I think that those things are going to be really important to help us get through such a strange time like this and stay connected.”

Mo’Ju, who is also currently in Melbourne, said that income has taken a huge blow due to lack of touring.

“I’m in Victoria, so we have a pretty strict lock-down, but we’re trying to stay positive, stay creative and I’m working on new music,” Mo’Ju said.

“We have taken a massive hit to the income without live music, so every little bit counts.”