Angie McMahon, Mo’Ju, Hachiku announced for Brunswick Music Festival 2021

The annual Brunswick Music Festival has released its 2021 program, spanning across ten days in March.

Artists performing at this year’s festival include Angie McMahon, Mo’Ju, Elizabeth, Good Morning, Alice Skye, RVG, Kee’ahn, Sweet Whirl, Hachiku and Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, among others.

The festival will take place across March 5-14 in a range of venues including Howler, The Retreat, the newly reopened Brunswick Ballroom and their outdoor venue Gilpin Park. Many of the events are free and no ticketed event will cost more than $10 to attend.

Advertisement

Festival organisers have collaborated with various Melbourne-based record companies including HopeStreet, Flightless, Mistletone, Our Golden Friend and Milk! to showcase artists on their respective rosters.

In addition to events programmed at venues, a number of BMF one-the-street Pop Up performances will be placed around the suburb, featuring Ausecuma Beats, Petal Lake and Zoë Fox and the Pocket Rockets.

“As we feel the music returning to greater Melbourne and the Inner Northern nook of Brunswick, and going to gigs slowly starts to feel normal again, so too the festival stirs from its slumber,” a statement read.

“After the pause mid-dance in 2020, BMF is pleased to hit play on live music again, shaking it off by putting on a stunning array of live music offerings for just $10 or under.”

Tickets are available through the festival’s website now.