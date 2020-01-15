Bambra music festival Meadow has announced its 2020 lineup, featuring headliners Angie McMahon and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Currently in its seventh year, the three-day music event formerly known as By The Meadow is set to take place in Bambra, Victoria from March 27 to 29. McMahon and Rolling Blackouts will be joined by other Aussie acts like Surprise Chef, Youth Group, Dyson Stringer Cloher, Thomas Guida (aka Loure), Emily Wurramara and Cool Sounds. Tasmanian duo Close Counters and Melbourne rap collective 3K will also play.

International acts set to grace Meadow include New York artist Frankie Cosmos and Philadelphia band Sheer Mag. More acts will be added closer to the festival date. Check out the current lineup for Meadow 2020 below:

Meadow is expected to announce its opening act on a later date. The slot will be offered to a local band or artist from the areas surrounding Geelong, the Surf Coast and the Otways. Applications will open soon. Stay tuned to the festival’s website for more information.

In support of those affected by the bushfire crisis, Meadow organisers have also announced that 20 per cent of the profits made from its ticket sales this year will be donated to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria.