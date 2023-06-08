Angie McMahon returns with first new single in three years, ‘Saturn Returning’

Angie McMahon has returned with her first new single in three years, ‘Saturn Returning’.

The soaring new track is informed, per a press release, by the singer-songwriter’s own ‘Saturn return’, an astrological transit that occurs around every 30 years and induces major life changes and intense growth in a person.

On ‘Saturn Returning’, McMahon makes a series of vows to herself, promises steeped in self-love: “I’m gonna be everything she couldn’t hold / I’m gonna dance every day ‘till I’m old / I’m gonna love every inch of this body / the limbs that are writing each day of this story.”

Hear the song and watch its music video, which was co-directed by Bridgette Winten and McMahon:

‘Saturn Returning’ was written in New York “during a particularly challenging time” and originated from a prompt given in a songwriting group McMahon shares with Mimi Gilbert, Ruby Gill and Hannah Cameron. The song came to life in North Carolina and was co-produced by McMahon and Brad Cook.

“Your Saturn Return is like a teacher, and this song is a conversation with myself through a time of significant endings and beginnings, where compassion and hope have been the best antidote to my own mental health struggles,” McMahon said in a statement.

“The biggest lesson I’ve had in this chapter of my life is the value of a gentle and loving relationship with myself, no matter what. When I went for a walk and listened to it I started crying, feeling like a choir of hopeful voices could see me struggling and they had my back. I realised I’d been writing the song I needed to hear.”

McMahon’s last recorded project was the 2020 EP ‘Piano Salt’, a piano-driven accompaniment to her acclaimed 2019 debut album ‘Salt’. Based in Naarm/Melbourne, she has lately been active on the festival circuit and as a climate advocate.