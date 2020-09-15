Angie McMahon shares alternate version of ‘Soon’ and Bruce Springsteen cover ‘The River’

Angie McMahon has shared two new singles from her forthcoming EP ‘Piano Salt’ – an alternate take on her song ‘Soon’, and a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘The River’.

Both singles were paired with their own music video – a compilation of tour footage for ‘Soon’, and a live performance for ‘The River’, taken from McMahon’s live-streamed piano concert earlier in July.

The montage for ‘Soon’ features footage from McMahon’s home in lockdown coupled with clips from various locales across the United States, when she supported Hozier on their North American tour in November last year.

“this (sic) is a mixture of footage from my home in lockdown, when everything went slow, and the Hozier tour that I joined in November last year, when everything was moving so fast,” McMahon wrote in the video’s description.

“We were travelling around America, my sound engineer Jono and I, following the Hozier bus and having our own adventures every day. I’m so grateful he kept the go pro on for that month, and that the audiences were so warm, and that I have a safe and comfortable home to slow down in now. Thank you to our friend Lewis Parsons who edited all of this together so flawlessly.”

McMahon also noted that the alternate version of ‘Soon’ had been in existence since the recording of ‘Salt’, her 2019 debut album.

“this (sic) version of ‘Soon’ almost made it onto the ‘Salt’ record, there has been a band version and a piano version floating around for a while, and in the end we decided on the band version,” she continued.

“It’s so nice to be able to bring this one out now, and I hope it connects with people.”

McMahon’s performance of Springsteen’s ‘The River’ was captured at The Perch Recording Studio, owned by her sound engineer Jono Steer.

“this (sic) is a cover of one of my favourite Bruce Springsteen songs, I love the way he can tell a story as a writer, and I grew up listening to his music,” McMahon wrote in the video description.

“I was going to learn the harmonica for this one, but I ran out of time, so I turned his harmonica solo into a whistle one. Sorry Dad.”

McMahon will re-screen her live piano concert on Wednesday, October 7, with support from LA singer-songwriter Jensen McRae. Tickets can be purchased from this link.

‘Piano Salt’, as its title states, is a selection of reworked tunes from McMahon’s 2019 debut album, ‘Salt’, in addition to a pair of covers – Bruce Springsteen’s ‘The River’ as above, and Lana Del Rey‘s ‘Born To Die’. It is due out Friday, October 2.

In early August, McMahon debuted a new song, ‘Staying Down Low’, on the ABC’s The Sound music show. It was recorded at Melbourne’s Bakehouse Studios and featured drums from Lachlan O’Kane.