Angie McMahon to headline West Set festival in Footscray

Angie McMahon, Joelistics and June Jones are among the artists that will perform in Footscray, a suburb of Melbourne’s west, as part of West Set.

The concert series, announced today (May 12), will see a series of mostly free performances taking place at spots around Footscray and the inner-west of Melbourne between Thursday June 10 and Sunday June 20.

Among the participating venues are Baby Snakes, Hotel Westwood (formerly The Reverence) and Yarraville’s Kindred Studios. The festival will also feature performances from acts such as Kee’ahn, Jess Ribiero, Dan Kelly and Black Cab.

In a press statement, Mayor of Maribyrnong City Council Michael Clarke expressed his excitement at the festival bringing more attention to the area.

“The live music scene here in the west is alive and well,” Cr Clarke said.

“Musical talent is at the forefront of our thriving calendar of festivals… [and] nothing proves this more than the bumper line up featured in our West Set 2021 Festival.”

Jessica Bennett, a key figure in Melbourne’s inner-west music community, echoed the sentiments of Cr Clarke in her own statement.

“As a Footscray resident of ten plus years, I am thrilled to be performing with my bands Edith Lane and Tender Buttons as part of this year’s West Set Festival,” she said. Aside from performing, Bennett will also curate a line-up of artists that have recorded at Love Shack Studios – at which she is the director.

“West Set is an opportunity for music lovers from all over to come and celebrate the west,” she added.

The festival’s opening night will take place on June 10 at Hotel Westwood with performances from McMahon and Maple Glider. For a full list of venues, artists and dates, visit the West Set website.