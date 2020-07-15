Angie McMahon to premiere piano concert later this month

Angie McMahon will premiere a live-streamed solo piano concert later this month, following the cancellation of her global headline tour.

The livestream was announced by the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter in an Instagram post today (July 15) and will be broadcast on Wednesday July 29. Tickets are available now through Ticketek.

“I reimagined some of the songs from ‘Salt’ for piano and put a couple other songs in there too,” McMahon said.

The concert was recorded at Perch Recording Studio in Castlemaine in collaboration with Kind Face Creative. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be directed towards Clothing The Gap’s Free The Flag campaign, a movement calling on WAM Clothing, a non-Indigenous business that holds the worldwide exclusive rights to the Aboriginal flag, to stop profiting from its copyright.

“[The Aboriginal flag] is the only national flag in the WORLD that is copyrighted. The flag should belong to the people, to the culture, it is a symbol of pride and strength and not a corporate logo. This campaign wants the Aboriginal flag to be treated like every other recognized national flag.” McMahon said in a previous Instagram post.

McMahon first mentioned the forthcoming livestream in a single premiere run by NME Australia in May for her track, ‘If You Call’, which will feature on McMahon’s forthcoming EP, ‘Piano Salt’, set for release later this year.

“I’m trying to arrange gentle piano versions of the cornerstones of the record,” McMahon explained at the time.

“’Salt’ has a few big rock songs on it and when I had finished those songs, I felt like I had the shape of the record. I felt like I had its heart.”