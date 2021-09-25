Angry fans crash car into venue after being booted from P.O.D. show

Two disgruntled attendees of a P.O.D. show allegedly crashed a car into the venue they were playing in, after being ejected earlier in the evening.

The show – which took place at the Zydeco Bar in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday (September 21) – was cut short when the two suspects allegedly drove a car into the front of the bar before fleeing the scene.

According to Blabbermouth, several attendees of the show reported the driver having been ejected from the club earlier in the evening.

Matt Brandyberry – frontman of From Ashes To New, who opened for P.O.D. – later shared a video explaining the circumstances. “Apparently, what happened was this dude got kicked out of our show tonight. And I guess he got mad at the security guard for doing that,” Brandyberry said in his post on social media.

“This dude ran his fucking car into the bar, into the club… the dude who’s driving the car is mangled. The dude is, like, all messed up.”

Check out the full video below:

Dude tried to kill security with his car at a @FromAshestoNew show! Birmingham, Alabama goes hard! pic.twitter.com/zE1Bj4SA1K — Alexander Myers (@_FreshCakes) September 22, 2021

One of the show’s attendees posted a photo to Facebook, which which shows the full extent of the damage.

Birmingham Police Department also shared to their social media: “Officers apprehended the suspects prior to them fleeing the scene on foot. One person was transported to the hospital and treated for injuries.”

P.O.D. are currently on an extensive tour of the US to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakout album ‘Satellite’. Initially released in 2001 as their fourth studio effort, the band recently issued a deluxe edition featuring a remastered mix, plus rare tracks and previously unreleased demos.