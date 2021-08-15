Angus & Julia Stone announce soundtrack album for ‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’

Angus & Julia Stone have reunited to score the soundtrack for Deck Nine’s forthcoming video game Life Is Strange: True Colors.

Due for release August 20, ‘Life Is Strange’ will be the sibling duo’s fifth album together, following on from 2017’s ‘Snow’. In the years since, Angus released his 2019 album ‘Smooth Big Cat’ under the Dope Lemon moniker, and Julia released her first album in nine years, ‘Sixty Summers’, back in April.

The album was made over the past few years, when Angus and Julia weren’t focusing on their own solo work. The music was recorded in a number of locations including Angus’ farm, Colorado and Neil Finn’s studio in Auckland.

According to The Australian, one of the 12 tracks on the record, ‘Blue’, is a reinterpretation of the duo’s 2014 song ‘Main Street’.

“I really like this record because it’s a real mix of the old and the new,” Julia said in a statement.

“I can hear how, on this record, we weren’t afraid to try, to follow our noses and not to force any direction that it went. It didn’t matter that there was a really folky song next to a really dancy song. I can hear it feeling very free.”

True Colors is the latest instalment in the Life Is Strange franchise, which first debuted in 2015. The game will arrive on September 10 for most platforms, and later in the year for Nintendo Switch after its release was delayed.

The game follows protagonist Alex Chen, who has the supernatural ability to feel, manipulate and absorb other people’s emotions. After moving to Haven Springs, she must use her power to uncover the truth behind her brother’s death.