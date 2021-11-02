Angus & Julia Stone, Ball Park Music and more to headline new Queensland festival The Long Sunset

Angus & Julia Stone, Ball Park Music and more have been announced as headliners for the debut run of new music festival The Long Sunset.

Babe Rainbow and Hatchie will also play the event, which will take place in the rural Queensland town of Canungra, around 30 minutes west of the Gold Coast.

The Long Sunset will make its debut on February 12 next year at the town’s Elysian Fields, and will be the first time Angus & Julia Stone have performed in the state in four years.

Advertisement

“It’s been a really long time since Angus and I have had the chance to make our way up to Queensland to perform together”, said Julia. “It’s a truly beautiful part of the world. We can’t wait to head north again and perform as the sun sets and the night comes alive. It’s going to be electric.”

The new event comes from QMF, the organisers of Queensland Music Trails, a touring initiative that has sported performances from the likes of Kate Miller-Heidke. QMF (Queensland Music Festival) is supported by the Queensland Government as well as the federal government’s RISE fund.

Tickets for The Long Sunset will go on sale at 9am on Tuesday November 9 through Moshtix, with a pre-sale opening 24 hours beforehand.

Angus & Julia Stone last played in Queensland at Brisbane’s Riverstage in December 2018, as part of Paul Kelly‘s Making Gravy tour. That tour is set to make its return to Brisbane at the end of this year, with Ball Park Music joining that line-up as well, in addition to Sycco and Emma Donovan And The Putbacks.