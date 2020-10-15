AC/DC‘s Angus Young has dismissed reports that Malcolm Young’s guitar playing can be heard on ‘Power Up’, the band’s upcoming seventeenth album.

Malcolm, who co-founded the band alongside his brother in 1977, died in 2017 after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Setting the record straight, Angus confirmed that his brother’s contribution to the record comes solely through his song ideas.

“Malcolm’s contribution is mainly the song ideas, which he did with me. So that’s basically what Malcolm’s contribution is to the whole album,” he said in a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Keith Roth.

“He was there in spirit, and you always feel him. He’s there, especially with me — he’s always part of my thoughts. I’m always thinking of him. As [is] everyone else.”

Earlier this week, the band also said that Malcolm would be “proud” of their latest record.

Last week, AC/DC shared their comeback single ‘Shot In The Dark’.

Describing the track, Angus Young told NME: “It’s a strong single from a powerful rock album. You’ll be able to hear it and know straight away that it’s AC/DC. That’s what we’ve always strived for.

“There were AC/DC tracks we’d never got the chance to work on and it was just great that everyone wanted to be a part of it. We’ve managed to get back what the world has known as AC/DC since 1980 when Bon Scott passed away.”