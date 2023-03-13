Animal Collective to reissue debut album and EP with unreleased songs

Animal Collective have announced the reissue of their debut album, ‘Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished’ – featuring brand-new artwork and a host of previously unreleased tracks.

Announced today (March 13), the reissue will arrive on May 12 and features remastered versions of the 10 original tracks. In addition, the band are also set to release a new EP alongside the album – containing five previously-unreleased songs.

Originally released in 2000, ‘Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished’ was initially a collaborative project between bandmates Avey Tare and Panda Bear. However, the album was later classified as the band’s debut and released as part of their own label.

The reissue will feature remastered audio, as well as new artwork designed by American visual artist, Abby Portney, and her brother David – more commonly recognised as band member Avey Tare. Check out the new artwork below:

Animal Collective have also announced that the release will be accompanied by a new EP, which consists of five previously unreleased songs.

Entitled ‘A Night at Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket’, the release includes tracks that were recorded around the same time as the debut album – including a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.

All of the tracks were mixed by the band’s guitarist Deakin – whose real name is Joshua Caleb Dibb – and ‘Untitled #1’, the first release from the EP, is out now. Find the official song and visualiser below, along with the new remastered version of ‘Chocolate Girl’.

The remastered version of ‘Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished’ will be available physically as a two-disk LP. Expanded editions, containing the EP, will also be available in both digital and physical formats.

Both releases, available to pre-order now, will be available from May 12 via Domino.

The tracklist for the upcoming releases are:

‘Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished’:

1. ‘Spirit They’ve Vanished’ (Remastered 2023)

2. ‘April And The Phantom’ (Remastered 2023)

3. ‘Untitled’ (Remastered 2023)

4. ‘Penny Dreadfuls’ (Remastered 2023)

5. ‘Chocolate Girl’ (Remastered 2023)

6. ‘Everyone Whistling’ (Remastered 2023)

7. ‘La Rapet’ (Remastered 2023)

8. ‘Bat You’ll Fly’ (Remastered 2023)

9. ‘Someday I’ll Grow To Be As Tall As The Giant’ (Remastered 2023)

10. ‘Alvin Row’ (Remastered 2023)

‘A Night at Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket’:

1. ‘An An Angel’

2. ‘Untitled #1’

3. ‘Bus Travel New York Tare My Face Off pt. 1’

4. ‘Dreams’ (Fleetwood Mac cover)

5. ‘Bus Travel New York Tare My Face Off pt. 2’

Last November, Animal Collective confirmed that they would be creating a soundtrack for the A24 film, The Inspection. The band composed the original score for the drama, and revealed ‘Crucible’, the first track from the soundtrack, shortly before the film’s release on November 18.