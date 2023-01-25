Animals As Leaders announce 2023 Australian tour in support of ‘Parrhesia’

Animals As Leaders have announced a five-date theatre tour of Australia for this April, coming in support of their recent ‘Parrhesia’ album.

It’ll be the instrumental djent trio’s first tour of the country in six years (and fifth overall), with their last trek taking place in early 2017. The upcoming run will begin in Perth on Sunday April 16, with a show in Adelaide to follow on Tuesday 18. From there, Animals As Leaders will head north up the east coast, starting with a gig in Melbourne on Wednesday April 19, then one in Sydney the following day (April 20), and finally one in Brisbane on Friday April 21.

Tickets for all five shows will go on sale at 9am local time this Friday – find them here – with an “early bird” sale underway; to gain access, prospective concertgoers will need to sign up for a mailing list here.

In an as-yet-unpublished interview with this writer (conducted independently), guitarist Javier Reyes said of Animals As Leaders’ return: “It’s been far too long since we last toured [in Australia] – you know, unfortunately we all got robbed of a couple years – but it’s cool, I love going back to Australia. It’s a guaranteed good time; the shows are always awesome, the fans are always stoked… It’s going to be cool. It’ll be cool just to get back there.”

Animals As Leaders dropped ‘Parrhesia’ – their fifth studio album – in March of 2022. It marked their first longform release in a little over five years, following the release of ‘The Madness Of Many’ in November 2016. Produced by Periphery’s Misha Mansoor, the album spawned four singles: ‘Monomyth’, ‘The Problem Of Other Minds’, ‘Gordian Naught’ and ‘Red Miso’.

Animals As Leaders’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Sunday 16 – Boorloo/Perth, Magnet House

Tuesday 18 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Wednesday 19 – Naarm/Melbourne, 170 Russell

Thursday 20 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Friday 21 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Princess Theatre