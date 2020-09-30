Anitta has explained how her recent collaboration with Cardi B on her track ‘Me Gusta’ came about, revealing that the Cardi feature came as “a very big surprise” to her.

The song, which also features Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, was released on September 18 and is a preview of Anitta’s upcoming fifth studio album ‘Girl from Rio’.

Speaking to NME as part of the ‘In Conversation’ series, Anitta said that it was “a very big surprise” that Cardi guested on the song and that it was her manager who secured the feature.

“My manager did it completely by surprise, I didn’t know about anything — not even the possibility [of the Cardi collaboration],” she recalled. “He called me by Zoom and said: ‘Oh, let’s approve the mix of the song.’ He played it for me and I was listening, and then [Cardi’s] voice dropped. And I was like: ‘Aaaagh, what?!’ It was amazing!

“I’ve been in the studio with her [before] but we hadn’t had the chance to record together,” Anitta added. “I love her on this track so much.”

This week it was confirmed that Cardi will guest on a song on BLACKPINK’s upcoming debut album ‘The Album’, which is set for release on Friday (October 2).