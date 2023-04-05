Anitta splits from label, after claiming she would have “auctioned off her organs” to be let out of contract

Anitta has parted ways with Warner Music Group, following claims that she would have “auctioned off her organs” to end the contract.

The Brazilian pop star announced the split in a joint statement with Warner yesterday (April 4). She had been signed to the company for over a decade.

“After eleven years of successful partnership, we’ve agreed to go our separate ways,” it read. “Anitta would like to thank the Warner Music team for all their support. And the Warner team wishes Anitta all the best in the future.”

Advertisement

The news comes after the ‘Ai Papai’ singer took to Twitter last month, telling fans that she would have “auctioned off her organs” to be let out of the partnership.

“If there was a fine to pay, I would have already auctioned off my organs, no matter how expensive it was to get out. But unfortunately, there isn’t,” she wrote, warning followers about the importance of legal documents.

“When you’re young and still don’t know a lot, you need to pay close attention to the things you sign… if you don’t, you could spend a lifetime paying for the mistake.”

Anitta first signed with WMG Brazil back in 2013, and then signed a contract with Warner Music in the US in 2020. During that time, she released her multilingual LP ‘Versions Of Me’, which featured ‘Envolver’ – her most successful track to date.

The pop singer also took to Instagram to complain about her relationship with Warner last May. During a livestream, she accused the label of refusing to produce a music video when its accompanying song failed to meet streaming expectations.

Advertisement

“They only invest after it pays off on the internet,” she said (via Stereogum). “Unfortunately, there are things I can’t get, that’s why I don’t buy millionaire cars, because when I want to do something, I pay for it.”

Back in February, Anitta said that she plans to end her singing career in the next six years.

The comments were made in an interview with Billboard, following her nomination for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy awards ceremony. There, she said that she will “definitely” seek new opportunities in her career and would be eager to develop an acting career.