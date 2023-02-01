Anitta will “definitely” end her singing career in next six years

Anitta has said that she will “definitely” end her singing career in the next six years.

The singer, who is nominated for Best New Artist at this Sunday’s (February 5) Grammy awards ceremony, said in a new interview that she’s too ambitious to stick to one career.

Reflecting on her decade-long grind to break through globally as a Brazilian artist, the soloist told Billboard that she “for sure, definitely” will seek new opportunities.

She said that she loves “change, challenges and trying news things” and is eager to develop her acting career, claiming to the outlet that she’s already been invited to star in a number of films.

Speaking about her music career, which crossed over in the US last year upon the release of her fifth album ‘Versions Of Me’ and its global Spotify chart-topping single ‘Envolver’, the singer said: “I really wanted this because I heard so many times that it was impossible, and I wanted to prove that it was not, someone can do this.”

Anitta recalled the days that she spent hustling in Brazil to make her career happen. When she was faced with the argument that Brazilians couldn’t break America, she said she simply “could not accept it”.

Elsewhere in the Billboard interview Anitta recounted the time in her life when she’d perform in Brazil on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then fly to the US to network during the working week before flying back to Brazil to play shows on the weekend.

She achieved all that while taking English lessons and doing studio sessions in English to get used to recording in the language. “It was crazy,” she said, adding that she was “so tired”.

Anitta is up against acts including Wet Leg, Latto, Måneskin and Omar Apollo in the Best New Artist category this weekend.

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in LA this Sunday from 5pm-8.30pm PT on the CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

See the full list of nominees here.