Anna Calvi has announced a new, stripped-back rework of her acclaimed 2018 LP ‘Hunter’, along with the lead single which sees her teaming up with Courtney Barnett.

The two musicians team up for a new version of ‘Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy’, which sees the pair produce a fuzzy, lo-fi re-imagining of the original.

The album, titled ‘Hunted’, is released on March 6, and features more guests including Julia Holter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

Explaining the story behind ‘Hunted’, Calvi said: “During a break from touring I went back and listened to the first recordings I ever made of ‘Hunter’. These recordings capture the very moment I first wrote these songs, and recorded them on my own, in my attic studio.

“I find something especially intimate about sharing these most private recordings with my favourite singers and asking them to lend their voices and artistic sensibility.”

Calvi also described Barnett as “an amazing artist. Her voice and guitar playing together are mind blowing. Her ability to connect the profound to the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist.”

Barnett returned the favour, saying of Calvi: “Anna is a completely awe-inspiring performer, it’s impossible to take your eyes off her onstage. I love her songwriting for its beautiful and perfect balance between aggression and tenderness.”

It’s the first new release from Calvi since she shared the original song that she wrote for the Peaky Blinders soundtrack last November.

She’s also the ambassador for Independent Venue Week, which began today. Earlier this month, she called on greater protection for independent music venues, saying they were “instrumental for me to becoming the artist I am now”.