Anna Calvi links up with Charlotte Gainsbourg on ‘Eden’ from new collaborative album ‘Hunted’

It's the latest preview of 'Hunted', a collaborative rework of Calvi's 2019 LP 'Hunter'

Will Richards
Anna Calvi
Anna Calvi and Charlotte Gainsbourg have reworked 'Eden'. Credit: Getty Images

Anna Calvi has shared a rework of her song ‘Eden’ alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg – listen to it below.

The track is the second preview of ‘Hunted’, a new collaborative reimagination of Calvi’s 2019 album ‘Hunter’.

The album was announced last month with a new version of ‘Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy’, featuring Courtney Barnett. Listen to ‘Eden’ ft Charlotte Gainsbourg below.

‘Hunted’ is to be released on March 6, and features more guests including Julia Holter and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

Speaking about the collaboration, Calvi says: “Charlotte Gainsbourg has taught me so much as a singer, in how the most quiet of utterances can be the most dramatic and powerful of all.

“When I was writing Eden I had Charlotte’s voice in my head – there’s a secrecy and quiet power to this song that always made me think of her. It’s a dream come true to have collaborated with her.”

Peaky Blinders
(L-R) Gary Powell of the Libertines, Anna Calvi, Harry Kirton and Carl Barat at the NME Awards 2020. Credit: Dean Chalkley

Anna Calvi picked up an award for Best TV Series supported by 19 Crimes for Peaky Blinders at last week’s NME Awards 2020, alongside Harry Kirton, who plays Finn Shelby in the series.

Calvi created the music for the recent fifth series of the show, and recently appeared to confirm that she will also be working on the soundtrack for Season 6.

“I’m excited to get back into that Peaky world. It was such an amazing experience,” she told NME recently.

Speaking to NME last summer after her appearance at the first Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival, Calvi said that her experience of writing the score “wasn’t difficult, but a lot of fun” – and she entered the mindset of the characters.

“It was incredible for it not to be about me and to really try and get into another character,” said Calvi. “When I was doing it, I really felt like I was him. I really got into the mindset of Tommy Shelby. You’re almost a shadow to the character.”

