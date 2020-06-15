Anna Calvi, Moby and more contribute to new Alzheimer’s benefit album

Anna Calvi and Moby are among the names who have contributed to a new Alzheimer’s benefit album.

‘The Longest Day – A Benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association’ is due out on Friday (June 19) via Mon Amie Records. All of the album’s proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Other contributors include New Order, Hayden Thorpe and Jon Hopkins, Sad13, Cold Specks, Algiers, Beach Slang, and more.

People who order physical copies of the album will have the option to include a loved one’s name in the liner notes. The album’s cover art was shot by photographer Ebru Yildiz – you see it below.

‘The Longest Day – A Benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association’ trackless is as follows: