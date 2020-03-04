Anna Cordell announces Milk! Records in-store concert

Singer-songwriter Anna Cordell has announced a special free all ages in-store performance at the Milk! Records shop and warehouse in Melbourne later this month.

Cordell will perform a solo set of songs from her debut album ‘Nobody Knows Us’, released in February this year. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://annacordellmusic.bandcamp.com/album/nobody-knows-us">Nobody Knows Us by Anna Cordell</a>

Cordell recorded ‘Nobody Knows Us’ in Lyttleton, New Zealand with producer Ben Edwards, who also played bass on the album. Edwards has recently recorded Aldous Harding, Marlon Williams and Julia Jacklin.

The singer-songwriter described the record’s sound to PBS Radio in Melbourne last month.

“I love the minor key and unresolved open chords. Writing songs in the minor seems to elicit an unspoken melancholy,” Cordell said.

“The unresolved open chords are moments asking for resolution. They have the possibility of being led in a new direction… eventually this can resolve on a major chord the moment of reprieve, hope, relief.”

Cordell took a decade long hiatus from music-making before the release of her debut to start an eponymous ethical clothing brand and become a mother to five children. She is currently unsigned and is listed in Milk! Record’s event description as a “friend”.

She is set to support C.W. Stoneking at Brunswick Music Festival and Seeker Lover Keeper in Bendingo on March 13 and 29 respectively.

The Milk! Records shop will open at 12pm on Saturday March 21, with Cordell taking to the stage at 2pm. The event is totally free.