Anna Lunoe announces new EP ‘Saturday Love’, shares single ‘Like Me’

Anna Lunoe has shared details of her second EP, entitled ‘Saturday Love’, as well as a new single from it.

The EP, announced today (June 9), will serve as the official follow-up to 2019’s ‘Right Party’. Its announcement was preempted by two singles: 2021’s ‘Back Seat’, which featured Genesis Owusu, and March’s ‘Double Dip’. ‘Saturday Love’ itself is set for release on July 29 via Nina Las Vegas‘ NLV Records.

To coincide with the EP announcement, a third single has been lifted from it, entitled ‘Like Me’. An accompanying visualizer for the single has also been shared, featuring 3D artwork by Adam Dal Pozzo. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Lunoe explained that the song originally took form in 2020 while co-writing with Bag Raiders‘ Jack Glass. “We were originally making a vibey chord-driven tune, but the track sonics took a turn when [I] reconnected with my DJ side over [New Years’ Eve],” she said.

From there, she and Glass “decided to take it heavier and weirder”, with Lunoe subsequently “blown away” by the response the song received when she road-tested it on a North American tour this past March.

“People instantly reacted to it,” she said. “It felt like [it] perfectly encapsulated the anticipation, love and longing I feel for life, clubbing and connection during this weird moment in time.”

Lunoe will be DJing this weekend in Sydney as part of the Ministry Of Sound event, and will also be appearing at Festival X in November alongside Calvin Harris and Megan Thee Stallion. Her year will conclude with sets at Falls Festival.