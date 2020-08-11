Anne-Marie shares studio versions of unreleased tracks ‘No Rain No Flowers’ and ‘Loyal’

Anne-Marie has taken to Twitter to share studio versions of two unreleased tracks, ‘No Rain No Flowers’ and ‘Loyal’.

The singer published the clips in response to requests from fans, first posting ‘No Rain No Flowers’ with the caption “ask and you shall receive.”

She followed up with ‘Loyal’ an hour later, writing “ask and it shall be given.”

Anne-Marie first teased ‘No Rain No Flowers’ back in 2017, when she shared a short video of herself singing the song in her bedroom at home.

The Essex singer released her debut album ‘Speak Your Mind’ in 2018, although she’d been musically active for several years beforehand. She worked with Rudimental on their 2015 record ‘We The Generation’, supplying guest vocals for four tracks including ‘Love Ain’t Just A Word’ with Dizzee Rascal.

Anne-Marie continued to build a reputation for collaborative material with Clean Bandit’s ‘Rockabye’, as well as releasing a slew of singles for her own solo album, including ‘Alarm’, ‘Ciao Adios’ and ‘Do It Right’.

She is yet to announce the release date or title of her sophomore album due out later this year, but has shared three singles from the record, ‘Birthday’, ‘Her’ and, most recently, ‘To Be Young’ with Doja Cat.

She’s set to perform at this month’s livestreamed V Festival, which will be broadcast as a three-part event on August 21, 22 and 23. Dizzee Rascal and Olly Murs have also been announced for the lineup, with more artists to be revealed.