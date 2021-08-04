Annie Bass channels karaoke kitsch on new music video for ‘Step Aside’

Singer/producer Annie Bass has shared a new music video for her latest single, ‘Step Aside’.

The clip, released today (August 4), matches self-shot footage from both Bass and her partner with an overlay of the song’s lyrics in plain yellow text – recalling the low-budget videos used on karaoke machines. The video is a collaborative effort between Bass and Melbourne photographer Jordan Kirk.

Watch the video for ‘Step Aside’ below:

In a press statement, Bass explained that the video was intended as “a reflection of how we look back at the past through the eyes of technology”.

“Thanks to social media, we don’t really have to rely on our own memories anymore,” she said.

“It’s all there saved for us in convenient chronological capsules to look back on: The highlights, the self indulgence, remembering the best moments, or at least the ones we want to capture.

“I came up with the concept while looking back at my own Instagram stories, and I wanted to recreate that feeling of nostalgia.”

Bass originally shared ‘Step Aside’ as a single in late June. It was her first new music of 2021, following the release of ‘Hold On’ in July 2020. Both songs will feature on her as-yet-untitled second EP, which is set for release later in 2021 via Sweat It Out.