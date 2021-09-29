Annie Bass shares reflective new single ‘Crazy’

Sydney singer-songwriter and producer Annie Bass has shared her second new single of 2021, entitled ‘Crazy’.

The track, released today (September 29), follows on from the release of ‘Step Aside’ in early August. Bass co-wrote the song with Barnaby Williams, who also produced it. Williams was previously one half of the group Fortunes., and has since gone on to forge a solo project under the moniker Crippling Fear Of Everything. The pair also worked together on ‘Step Aside’.

Listen to ‘Crazy’ below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, Bass explained that the song was written in the wake of a previous relationship.

“We all go into new relationships with baggage, and I had a tonne of it,” she said.

“An ex-boyfriend said to me once ‘you’re the saddest thing I’ve ever seen’, and for whatever reason it stuck with me. For a long time, I thought being sad made me special; that being a bit broken made me interesting.

“Now I know that, for the most part, it just made me a really hard person to be around. There were stories I had to let go of – or they were going to drive me crazy.”

Advertisement

Both ‘Crazy’ and ‘Step Aside’ are expected to appear on Bass’ as-yet-untitled second EP, which will serve as the official follow-up to her 2019 debut ‘Control’. The EP will also feature Bass’ 2020 single, ‘Hold On’.