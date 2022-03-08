Annie Hamilton announces debut solo album ‘The Future Is Here But It Feels Kinda Like The Past’

Sydney-based singer-songwriter Annie Hamilton has shared details of her debut solo album, as well as a new single from it.

The album, entitled ‘The Future Is Here But It Feels Kinda Like The Past’, is Hamilton’s first as a solo artist. In 2015, she released ‘For The Company’ with the band Little May, which was produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. Hamilton left the group in 2018 to pursue a solo career, releasing her self-titled debut EP in 2020.

Hamilton released a further two singles in 2021: ‘Exist’ and ‘Electric Night’. Both will be included on the album, as well as a new single, ‘Night Off’, released today (March 8) to coincide with the announcement.

Advertisement

Hamilton has shared a music video for the single, directed by Jordan Kirk. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Hamilton explained that the song was about the early stages of a crush that came in the midst of the pandemic.

“I wanted this song to capture the energy of sparks flying, the giddiness, the butterflies – full of imperfections but more alive than ever,” she said.

“This song arrived thick and fast one night last year in between lockdowns – I wrote and recorded the whole thing in the space of a few hours. Usually I edit lyrics, rearrange and re-record parts over and over again, but this song had a sense of urgency to it that I didn’t want to touch.”

Hamilton went on to note that the album was conceptually centred on “the passing of time”, explaining: “We’re always looking ahead wanting something more or wallowing in nostalgia, stuck in a past that probably wasn’t as good at the time as we remember it.

Advertisement

“The sense that there is never enough time to do everything that we want to do, or the feeling that we should have done more with the time that has already passed.”

The album features contributions from I Know Leopard‘s Rosie Fitzgerald and Jenny McCullogh, DMA’s‘ Matt Mason and former Preatures drummer Luke Davison. Hamilton co-produced the album herself, alongside Jake Webb of Methyl Ethel – whom Hamilton covered for Like A Version in 2020 – and Pete Covington.

‘The Future Is Here But It Feels Kinda Like The Past’ is set for release on May 20 via [PIAS] Australia. Pre-orders for the album are available here.

Annie Hamilton’s ‘The Future Is Here But It Feels Kinda Like The Past’ tracklisting is:

1. ‘Providence Portal’

2. ‘Exist’

3. ‘Electric Night’

4. ‘Night Off’

5. ‘Again’

6. ‘Interlude (A Dream)’

7. ‘Pieces Of You’

8. ‘Bad Trip’

9. ‘Labyrinth’

10. ‘All The Doors Inside My Home Are Slamming Into One Another’

11. ‘Whirlwind’